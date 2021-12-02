TD Securities Reiterates C$57.00 Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

TD Securities set a C$57.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.88.

Shares of ENB opened at C$47.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$40.60 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

