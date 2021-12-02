Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Andrew A. Krakauer Buys 1,000 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TFX traded up $8.82 on Thursday, hitting $298.30. 462,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,373. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.31.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

