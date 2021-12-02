Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $403.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

