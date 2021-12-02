Telos Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

