Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $198.19 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $211.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

