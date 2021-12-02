Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Tops $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $3,307.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00198951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.73 or 0.00640904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

