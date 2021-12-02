TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Down 1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TSE:TIXT)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.31 and last traded at C$44.70. 196,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 102,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.16.

Several research firms have commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.67.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

