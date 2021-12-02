Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in November

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

