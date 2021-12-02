Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 297,410 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 259,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Tenaris stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.