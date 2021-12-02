Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
