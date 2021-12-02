Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.