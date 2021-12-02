Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $221.95 million and approximately $32.44 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.31 or 0.00241312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 608,331,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.