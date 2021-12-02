Terracoin Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $580,327.21 and approximately $910.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,584.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.25 or 0.00993647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00262929 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003174 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

