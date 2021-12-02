Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,579.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,527 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,095.00 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $976.88 and a 200-day moving average of $777.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

