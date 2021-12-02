Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,579.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,527 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,095.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 354.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $976.88 and its 200-day moving average is $777.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,540,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,365,774. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.