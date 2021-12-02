Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) versus New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.02 $750,000.00 N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.10 $511.11 million $1.28 9.20

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Community Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 36.25% 9.38% 1.04%

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

