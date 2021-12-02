Thales S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Thales has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

