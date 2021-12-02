The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTER shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

