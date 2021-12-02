The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

