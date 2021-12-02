The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Community Financial has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Financial to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

