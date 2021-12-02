The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $55.63 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.