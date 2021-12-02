The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT Raised to $83.00 at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSGX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.82. 12,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,501. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

