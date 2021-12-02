The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

DSGX stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

