The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $937,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 216.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,086,913 shares of company stock worth $714,026,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $325.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $357.82. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

