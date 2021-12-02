The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $633,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $240,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.57. 14,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.