The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Singapore Exchange stock opened at $97.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $133.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.5795 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $2.68. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

