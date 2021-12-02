The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCINF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. OCI has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

