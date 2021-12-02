The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

NYSE:GRC opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.11 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.