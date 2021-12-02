The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $134.45 Average PT from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.45.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,026,000 after acquiring an additional 78,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $127.70. 12,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,754. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

