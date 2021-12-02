The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on JYNT. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 100.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 54.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 91,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.18. Joint has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

