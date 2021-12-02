The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,854 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.