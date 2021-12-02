The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 27,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 121,092 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.