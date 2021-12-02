The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,143 shares of company stock worth $32,538,430. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

