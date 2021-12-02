The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.9 days.
WEIGF opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $28.55.
The Weir Group Company Profile
