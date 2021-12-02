Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.44

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as low as C$4.01. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 33,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.46. The company has a market cap of C$382.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Director Dale Weil acquired 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.39 per share, with a total value of C$50,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,666.30.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

