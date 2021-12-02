Thomas Mcdonnell Purchases 5,000 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BBDC stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $516.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 244.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 218,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

