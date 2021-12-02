Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Avalara worth $31,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Avalara by 28.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,557 shares of company stock valued at $13,733,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.