Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 17,231 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $29,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 265,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,852 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELF opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

