Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $34.24 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $34,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $8,663,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $11,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 119.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 129,612 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,076,000 after buying an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE TRU opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

