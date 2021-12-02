Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,104 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prologis were worth $40,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $156.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

