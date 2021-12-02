Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,120 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.