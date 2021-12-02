Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $37,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

ITW stock opened at $230.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average of $227.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

