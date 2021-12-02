Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. Thryv has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.