Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.
THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.
THRY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. Thryv has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
