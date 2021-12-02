Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCPU opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCPU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000.

