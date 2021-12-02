Timothy Archer Sells 11,329 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00.

LRCX opened at $693.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $711.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 101,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

