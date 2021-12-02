Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,200 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Tingyi has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

