Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 88.1% in November

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Tio Tech A has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.95.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth $19,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth $9,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tio Tech A by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 456,707 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,038,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.