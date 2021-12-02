Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $831.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $770,111.86 and $831.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006922 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007201 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

