TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TODGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

TOD’S stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

