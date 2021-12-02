Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.
Shares of TOL stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $68.88.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.
Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.