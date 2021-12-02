Toll Brothers’ (TOL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

