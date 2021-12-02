Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

TD opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.39 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.